The exercise took place at the front of Clacton Pier at 10am today, May 4, and involved the 33 metre tall Big Wheel.

Essex Fire Service used one of its Aerial Ladder Platform (ALP) appliances at the site to test its procedures and equipment.

Team Up - Clacton Pier was approached by Essex Fire Service for the exercise (Image: Clacton Pier)

Nigel Brown, Clacton Pier communications manager, said: “This is a win, win situation as Essex Fire Service tested out the ALP appliance’s capabilities and we agreed for them to use our wheel as a high-rise structure as it is the right height for this purpose.

“It is always good to work together with an emergency service in this type of mock exercise.”

The ALP has a working height of around 32 metres, but this depended on how close the appliance could get to the wheel.

Mock Test - The simulation also involved testing the capabilities of the appliance’s stabilising legs (Image: Clacton Pier)

READ MORE >> Andy Day to open new £500k Jurassic Pier attraction at Clacton Pier

The simulation also involved testing the capabilities of the appliance’s stabilising legs given the slope of the roadway in Pier Gap; the further away it is from the wheel will lessen the reach.

Clacton Pier put into place rigid safety protocols for evacuation in case visitors had to be removed from rides if an issue arose.

For more information on Clacton Pier and its services visit clactonpier.co.uk