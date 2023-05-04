Jack Jacovou, 41, of Thorpe Road, Kirby Cross, was arrested during a drugs bust in Whitehall Close, Colchester, shortly after 7am on December 23, 2021.

He was charged with possession with intent to supply cocaine and cannabis and being concerned in the supply of cocaine and admitted all counts in Chelmsford Crown Court on Wednesday, May 3.

Class A - Cocaine was seized during a bust (Image: Essex Police)

Jocovou was sentenced to six and a half years in prison.

Detective Inspector Frazer Low, of Essex Police’s serious and organised crime unit, said: “There is no doubt that Jacovou was playing a significant part in the supply of Class A drugs across north Essex.

“The drugs that we seized during this operation were destined for our streets, where they would undoubtedly exploit people and cause harm to our communities.

During the warrant, officers found a bag containing blocks of powder cocaine totalling 3.5kg inside an ottoman.

Seized - Cannabis was taken by police during a bust (Image: Essex Police)

A second warrant, executed in Thorpe Road saw officers find 2.8kg of cannabis and a total of £234,900 worth of drugs seized in the operation.

Inspector Low added: “The work of the team in this investigation was exemplary, from identifying Jacovou, to building a case against that was so strong he was left with no alternative but to admit his guilt.

“We will also be pursuing a serious crime prevention order which we believe will put barriers up to a return to a criminal lifestyle when he leaves prison.

“We’ll be working very closely with the CPS in order to secure the order and some really strong conditions within it.”

Chief Inspector Colin Cox, Colchester district commander, said: “Tackling criminals causing the high harm is an absolute priority for the force and I have no doubt that Colchester is a safer place now that Jacovou is in prison.”