In the early hours of August 9 2019, following a night out, the victim became unwell in Baddow Road when he was approached by 29-year-old Luke Bennett who offered to help him.

Bennett, of Townsend, Springfield, walked the unknown man to an alleyway off Baddow Road and raped and sexually assaulted him.

Bennett called for an ambulance, and waited with the victim, 20s, but left when the paramedics arrived.

He was arrested nearby a few hours later and subsequently charged with rape and sexual assault.

Bennett was convicted of rape and sexual assault following a trial at Chelmsford Crown Court on June 22 2022 and, on Wednesday (May 3), he was sentenced to 8-and-a-half years imprisonment.

He was also made subject of a 10-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) and will be a registered sex offender indefinitely.

Detective Constable Ann-Marie Aubynn, who led the investigation, said: “We support all victims of sexual assault or rape and would encourage anyone who has been sexually assaulted to come forward and report to us so we can support you too.”