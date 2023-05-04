Dura Composites, based in Telford Road, Clacton, supplies composite products used in flooring and structures for industry.

It held its first open-door upcycling session earlier this year.

The firm will be welcoming people and organisations once again to take away upcyclable and reusable end-of-line or offcut products in return for a donation to charity.

The event will take place on Saturday, May 13, from 12noon to 2pm at its Operations Centre.

Charmaine Steele, head of people at Dura Composites, said: “Our charity upcycling day was such a fantastic experience.

“It was wonderful to see how many people turned up to grab a bargain and donate to some well-deserving charities.

“Despite expanding to work globally, we at Dura pride ourselves on staying true to our roots, so it’s great that we were able to give back to the community.

“We’d love for the upcoming event to be even bigger and better than the first."

For each product, Dura asks for a minimum £10 donation, with all proceeds being split between Essex Wildlife Trust, East Anglian Children’s Hospices and Mind.

There are a variety of products available on the day with offcuts that could be used for caravan jack pads, drain covers, walkways, sand ladders, and trellises.