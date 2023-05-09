Lifehouse Spa and Hotel offers spa treatments and dining in glamourous surroundings in Thorpe.

Imogen Baxter at Lifehouse Spa & Hotel said: “We are delighted to be announced as a finalist in these awards and we are so proud of our team for getting us to this stage and a testament to all our hard work in ensuring the best experience for all our guests.”

The awards honour the UK’s leading spas, as nominated by industry peers.

It recognises spas and resorts across ten distinct categories.

Winning the award or making the shortlist highlights the venue as a leader in its field.

In March, leading spa experience and booking agency Spabreaks.com revealed their booking data for 2022.

Lifehouse topped the list, as it had made up almost 40 per cent of all spa bookings made across Essex.

Voting remains open throughout May, with the winner being chosen by the public.

To vote for the Lifehouse, visit goodspaguide.co.uk/awards.

Should you choose to vote for Lifehouse, your entry will be entered into a prize draw.