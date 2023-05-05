For the majority of residents it will be the first coronation they have seen and there are a number of events being put on to mark the historic day.

The Big Coronation Event will take place in Dovercourt town centre on Saturday, May 6, from 12noon to 6pm.

The celebration is being organised by Sally Goff and Jake Race, of the Harwich and Dovercourt Partnership, and is supported by Dovercourt Street Market and Harwich Town Council.

It will included entertainment from singers Wendy Brown, Nikki Evans and Ruby Poole, the Ukelele Band and Elephant Jane and there will also be a range of activities, street food, stalls and free children activities.

“We are hoping for a good turn out and lots of fun,” said Sally.

The Electric Palace cinema in Harwich will be hosting a screening of the coronation on Saturday.

The event is free to attend, but bookings are required.

Harwich mayor Ivan Henderson said: “Harwich is steeped in history and has long-standing connections with the Royals.

“People here will especially never forget Queen’ Elizabeth’s visit in 2004, and rightly so they will want to come together to honour the coronation of King Charles III.

“Harwich Town Council has funded union flags on lampposts, there’s a great event organised by Harwich Haven Authority at Harwich Quay and in Dovercourt organised by Sally Goff.

“The council is also providing funds for the Electric Palace to be open to stream the coronation to give everyone the opportunity to get together to enjoy it in quite an appropriate setting.”

The event on Harwich Quay, centred on Ha’penny Pier, will take place on Sunday.

It will include music from the International Shanty Festival.

Sunday will see celebrations at Ramsey War Memorial Hall, including a hog roast, bouncy castle and live music from the Harwich Youth Theatre.

There are also be a big lunch and street party on Manningtree High Street on Sunday from 12noon to 4pm.

Manningtree mayor Michelle Taylor said: “We are closing the High Street as we welcome entertainment, and activities for the children.

“All the local shops and cafes will be open and there will be food concessions too, or people can bring a picnic if they’d prefer.”

On Monday, May 8, the bunting will be out in the Welfare Park in Parkeston.