Beat the Street returned to the town for a short virtual game last month.

Running for two weeks, the game saw 328 players join in and cover 3,286 miles.

Becky Dowling, physical activities capacity building officer for Community Voluntary Services Tendring (CVST), ran the game.

She said: “The virtual game was a great way to bring Beat the Street back to Clacton and Jaywick Sands after a successful full game last summer.

“All players needed to do was download the app, join a team, and start collecting virtual Beat Boxes and gems to earn points.

“Lucky players won on-the-spot prizes for taking part, the top team won £150 in vouchers, and the top individual tapper won £20 and a Beattie teddy bear.”

The total points winner was Essex Pedal Power, the average points winner was Leos Rides, the top tapper was Simon Rollings, and the top gem collector was John Barnsdale.

The Beat the Street game was delivered by Intelligent Health and Community Voluntary Service Tendring and is funded by the Active Essex Local Delivery Pilot.