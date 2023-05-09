Kyla was one of ten children chosen in the Summer Squad campaign to have a special role at the Harlequins’ Big Summer Kick Off marquee event.

The aspiring writer served as the match day reporter and sat alongside professional journalists in the media box to watch the game.

Kyla used her notes to create a match report, which was later published on the Harlequins website.

She said: “It was a real privilege to be part of the day and have such an important role.

“It’s been more than I could ever imagined, and I never thought I’d ever get a chance to sit in the media zone at Twickenham and write about the players that I cheer on each week.

“It’s 100 per cent been the best day that I’ve ever had at a sporting event and one that I’ll remember forever.”

All ten winners joined the squad’s famous pre-match walkover from the Stoop to Twickenham, alongside captain Stephan Lewies.

Richard Sweeney, Kyla’s father, said: “I’m over the moon that Kyla’s been able to have this experience.

"We’ve always been huge fans of the club but now I think we love them even more.”