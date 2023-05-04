THRILLSEEKERS are in luck as Walton Pier has launched a special offer for its customers.
The pier in Walton, which is the third longest in the country, will be offering free use of its rides this Saturday.
The event, which will run between 7pm and 10pm, will also see a free fireworks display take place in the seaside town.
Hundreds of excited customers have shared the news on social media after Walton Pier revealed the offer yesterday.
