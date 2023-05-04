Essex Police says it is investigating an incident in Saffron Walden last night, May 3, where two men sustained serious injuries.

Officers, including armed response officers and NPAS were called to Little Walden Road at about 7.30pm following reports of a man being assaulted.

On attendance, police say a further victim was identified, and the two men were taken to hospital after sustaining stab wounds.

One of the victims remains in hospital and his condition is not believed to be life-threatening.

The other victim has since been discharged.

Four men have been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent.

Police have also said residents of Saffron Walden may notice an increased police presence in the area today whilst enquiries continue.

Chief Inspector Colin Cox said “Our officers acted quickly, arresting four men in connection with this incident.

“Enquiries are in the early stages but we do believe that this was an isolated incident and that there is no risk to the wider public.”

If you have any information, CCTV, dash cam or other footage in relation to this incident, get in contact with police.

Visit essex.police.uk/digital101 to find out more about website reporting services.

Please quote incident 1140 of May 3.