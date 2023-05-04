The national fervour was building and the sun was out - I had to try out a new drink produced in Southend to celebrate the coronation.

Essex icon, Rossi’s, has come up with its fruity new drink, a “slushy”.

I walked to the restaurant at the end of the pier for one...and I wasn’t disappointed.

Firstly the look of the slushy with a tinge of red, white and blue, with added sparkle, is striking and was just perfect for the national celebration.

The drink has strawberry slush, raspberry slush and either whippy ice cream or whipped cream.

It tasted amazing with a lovely berry-like flavour.

If you drink it quick enough, the tantalising Rossi’s ice cream is a nice surprise and adds to the flavour of the whole drink.

The red and blue icy drink tasted delicious and it was perfect to sip the drink on the long pier with the unrivalled views of the estuary too.

The legendary Rossi ice cream is totally unmistakeable and cannot be beaten at all.

And the restaurant on the pier is also decked out with flags, bunting, balloons and crowns for the big day.