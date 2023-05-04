Bosses at Admiral Taverns, the company which owns building of The White Hart Inn in Grays, has confimed the landlords have stepped down from the business.

Heineken says it told the pub bosses it "want nothing more to do with them."

Landlady Benice Ryley, 61, was spoke to by the six officers after police received an anonymous complaint about The White Hart Inn in Grays.

She and husband Chris, 64, who is currently abroad, have displayed their collection of 15 dolls after receiving them as gifts from customers over the years.

On April 4 the officers from Essex Police entered the pub and confiscated the dolls, which are based on 18th century minstrels and now regarded as racist caricatures, saying they were investigating a "hate crime".

A Heineken UK spokesperson said: “After being made aware of the abhorrent display feature in the White Hart Inn, we advised the pub owners that we want nothing more to do with them.

“It goes against everything we stand for. We believe pubs should be places of inclusivity and respect for all people, regardless of their race, ethnicity, religion, sexuality, age or gender.

“We have made it clear that we want all HEINEKEN UK brands removed, and there will be no further contact with the pub from HEINEKEN UK.”