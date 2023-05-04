A TOTAL of 189 candidates will today be vying for all 48 seats on Tendring District Council.

The Tory-led council is currently made up of 21 Conservatives and 12 independents, 6 Labour, 4 Tendring First, 2 Holland-on-Sea and Eastcliff Matters Party and 2 Liberal Democrat councillors as well as 1 UKIP councillor.

A party will require 25 councillors for a majority in order to take control of the council, otherwise the authority will be left in no overall control.

Polls opened at 7am today and close at 10pm. The final result is expected to be announced at 5am on Friday.

A change in the law will see voters asked to show ID for the first time.

Council leader Neil Stock, who represents Ardleigh and Little Bromley, will be standing down after almost 20 years as a councillor to focus on his business, the Little Bromley-based bespoke garment manufacturing firm Harlequin.

Mr Stock said while his party faces a tough challenge in the local elections he thinks the Tories will fare better in Tendring than in other areas.

But Labour councillor and Harwich Town Council mayor Ivan Henderson said his party is hopeful of increasing its number of councillors.

The authority was left in no overall control after the district council elections in 2019, but the then 16-strong Conservative group clung on to power after forming a coalition with Ukip’s five councillors, the three Holland-on-Sea and Eastcliff Matters councillors and independent St Osyth councillors Michael Talbot and John White.

Tendring First’s Terry Allen narrowly lost the vote to become the new council leader to Conservative group leader Neil Stock by 26 votes to 21.

But the five opposition groups, including Labour, Tendring Independents, Independents, Tendring First and the Liberal Democrats, vowed to work together and unveiled a shadow cabinet aimed at holding the administration’s portfolio holders to account.

Since the election, there has been a number of defections, which saw the Conservative group increase to 21 councillors - four short of a majority.

There are 189 candidates standing in the election, including 48 Conservatives, 48 Labour, 26 Liberal Democrats, 19 Greens, 36 Independents, 7 Tendring First, 4 Reform UK candidates, as well as 1 UKIP candidate.

The Holland-on-Sea and Eastcliff Matters Party is not standing for re-election.

The district's 116,893 voters will elect 48 councillors spread over 32 council wards.

THE CANDIDATES

Alresford & Elmstead: Louise Armstrong (Lab), Harriet Butcher (Con), Mollie Ireland (Con), Olivier Mupenda (Lab), Gary Scott (Lib Dem), Ann Wiggins (Lib Dem).

Ardleigh & Little Bromley: Zoe Fairley (Con), Helen Fontaine (Lib Dem), Alan Todd (Lab).

Bluehouse: James Codling (Con), David Eisenhart-Rothe (Green), Bernie Goldman (Ind), Josie Holland (Ind), Ian Lennard (Lab), Carolyn Mayzes (Ind), Danny Mayzes (Ind), Mary Newton (Con), Andrew Pemberton (Ukip), Bev Sencier (Ind), Martin Suker (Lab), Emma Talbot (Lib Dem).

Brightlingsea: Mick Barry (Ind), Jenna Barton (Lab), John Carr (Con), Jayne Chapman (Ind), Mat Court (Ind), Nigel Dyson (Con), Ben Harvey (Green), James Jefferies (Lib Dem), Bobby McWilliams (Con), Stuart Morgan (Lib Dem), Harry Prosser (Lab), Margaret Saunders (Lab), Graham Steady (Ind).

Burrsville: Pat Murray (Ind), Mick Skeels (Con), Chris Southall (Green), Jon Manning (Gary Scott), Jo Weiss (Ind), Christopher Adams-Salmon (Lab), Chris Amos (Con), Gareth Bayford (Ind), Tracey Lewis (Lab), Kane Silver (Lib Dem).

Cann Hall: Gina Placey (Ind), Harry Shearing (Reform UK), Rob Harper (Lib Dem), Sharon Bowling (Lab), John Chittock (Con), Susan Shearing (Reform UK), Mick Skeels (Con), Geeta Sudra (Ind), Frances Wright (Lab).

Coppins: Ben Smith (Con), Geoffrey Ely (Lab), Peter Kotz (Lab), Sam Manning (Lib Dem), Sarah Jane Newton (Ind), Alex Porter (Con), Dale Ward (Ind).

Dovercourt All Saints: Andie Erskine (Con), Sharon Erskine (Con), Maria Fowler (Lab), Duncan Gordon (Green), Jo Henderson (Lab).

Dovercourt Bay: Gary Calver (Lab), Lizi Ninnim (Con), Nathan Williams (Lib Dem).

Dovercourt Tollgate: Pam Morrison (Lab), Carrie Sanderson (Green), John Wade (Con).

Dovercourt Vines & Parkeston: Simon Banks (Lib Dem), Bill Davidson (Lab), David Chant (Con).

Eastcliff: Andy Baker (Ind), Percy Lomax (Con), Matthew Wistowsky (Lab).

Frinton: Terry Allen (Tendring First), Susan Clutterbuck (Green), Richard Everett (Con), Iris Johnson (Tendring First), Nigel Roper (Lab), George Taylor (Lab), Nick Turner (Con).

Harwich & Kingsway: Barry Brown (Con), Ivan Henderson (Lab), Wayne Linge (Lib Dem).

Homelands: Shirley Heggie (Ind), John Carrington (Lab), Paul Clutterbuck (Green) Glen Maleary (Lib Dem), Mark Platt (Con), Jack Robertson (Tendring First).

Kirby Cross: Paul Clifton (Tendring First), Andrea Cossens (Con), Jay Sedger-Walker (Lab).

Kirby-le-Soken & Hamford: Paul Butler (Green), Mark Cossens (Con), Fiona Knowles (Tendring First), Bethan Phillips (Lab).

Lawford, Manningtree & Mistley: Carlo Guglielmi (Con), Terry Barrett (Lib Dem), Ken Symon (Lib Dem), Matthew Bensilum (Lib Dem), Alan Coley (Con), Maria Dos Santos Tavares Carrerio (Lab), Philip Dunnett (Lab), Valerie Guglielmi (Con), Bailey Hayes (Lab), David Watts (Green), Lucy Watts (Green).

Little Clacton: Jeff Bray (Con), Marian Hatch (Lab), Jordan Silver (Lib Dem).

Pier ward: James Burns (Ind), Philip Cunningham (Lib Dem), Paul Honeywood (Con), Donny Standing (Lab).

St Bartholomew's Ward: Carrie Doyle (Ind), Justin Ball-Greenwood (Con), Gerard Lovett (Lab), Alison Mitchell (Lab), Julie Park (Con), Adrian Smith (Ind).

St James: Dan McDonnell (Ind), Chris Griffiths (Con), Maurice Alexander (Con), Graham Ford (Lab), Sheila Hammond (Lab), Kate Hammond (Reform UK), Ben Minter (Lib Dem).

St John’s: Sue Ball-Greenwood (Con), David Bolton (Lab), Rosemary Dodds (Green), Katherine Hornby (Lib Dem), Norman Jacobs (Lab), Colin Kingham (Ind), Samuel Leonard (Con), Mark Stephenson (Ind), Gemma Stephenson (Ind).

St Osyth: Sandra Adams-Salmon (Lab), Jane Herbert (Lab), Stuart MacKintosh (Con), Tracey Osben (Green), Grace Skeels (Con), Jeremy Talbot (Lib Dem), Michael Talbot (Ind), John White (Ind).

St Paul’s: Sue Honeywood (Con), Elizabeth Khan (Ind), Pierre Oxley (Tendring First), Robert Porter (Lab), Clive Purrett (Green), Karen Walker (Lib Dem).

Stour Valley: Mark Cole (Reform UK), Mark De Roy (Lib Dem), Sean Fey (Lab) Tanya Ferguson (Con), Eleanor Gordon (Green).

The Bentleys & Frating Ward: Alison Clarke (Green), Rebecca Cole (Ind), Lynda McWilliams (Con), David Smith (Lab), Robert Taylor (Lib Dem).

The Oakleys & Wix: Mike Bush (Ind), Tom Howard (Con), Dave McLeod (Lab), Bob Rowles (Green).

Thorpe, Beaumont & Great Holland Ward: Jemma Keleher (Green), Daniel Land (Con), David Orton (Lib Dem), Diane Somers (Lab).

Walton: Chris Bee (Lab), Anne Poonian (Con), Delyth Miles (Ind), Ann Oxley (Tendring First), Steven Walker (Green).

Weeley & Tendring Ward: Vicky Cauvain (Ind), Dave Chable (Lab), Peter Harris (Con), Natasha Osben (Green).

West Clacton & Jaywick Sands: Tony Mack (Ind), Dan Casey (Ind), Anne Alexander (Con), David Booth (Con), Michael Cattrell (Lab), Danell Dreelan (Ind), Adam Hewitt (Lab), Brad Thompson (Ind).

TOWN AND PARISH COUNCIL ELECTIONS

In addition to the district council elections, four of the five wards on Harwich Town Council and all six wards of Frinton and Walton Town Council, along with all seats on Brightlingsea Town Council, are being contested. Alresford, Bradfield and Weeley parish councils will also be contested.

The remaining parish and town council elections will not be contested, with just enough or fewer candidates than seats available. Those candidates are therefore elected without the need for a poll.

The official list of those standing for each district ward, and town and parish councils, can be found online at https://www.tendringdc.uk/content/district-and-parish-local-elections-4-may-2023.