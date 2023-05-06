RECYCLING centres throughout the county will be closed for five hours today in light of King Charles’ coronation.
Essex County Council-run recycling sites will be closed between 9am and 2pm during the crowning of His Majesty.
The centres, including those in the likes of Clacton and Colchester, will reopen from 2pm until 5pm.
Any existing bookings between 9am-2pm on this date will be honoured if residents would like to visit after 2pm on the same date.
Sites will be operate as usual on the Bank Holiday Monday.
