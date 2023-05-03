The event, on Monday, May 8, is intended to encourage first-time volunteers and bring in new volunteers for the organisation, and the RNLI is one of many charities getting involved this year.

Using the Big Help Out app, users may search for volunteering opportunities and events both in their local area and things they can do remotely along with continuing opportunities.

The Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) is one of hundreds of organisations throughout the UK participating.

In the app, you can sign up to do things like become a local ambassador for the RNLI, spread the charity's water safety messages on social media, and donate to its Mayday collections, to name a few.

Adam Prescott is one of the newest members of the Harwich RNLI station's volunteer team as the station's Lifeboat Press Officer.

He said: "It's a great privilege to be in this role, and I hope through my volunteering I can help spread valuable news and advice to the local community about the work of the RNLI."

The Harwich RNLI station will be open for tours and discussions with anybody interested in volunteering from 10am to 3pm on Monday, May 8.

There are lots of interesting volunteer roles available including opportunities to join the fundraising team, staff the shop in Harwich, help out with water safety advice in the local communities, along with other volunteer roles that are needed by Harwich RNLI.