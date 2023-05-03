The Harwich Friendship and Bereavement Café, run by Community Voluntary Services Tendring (CVST), enjoyed a day of royal themed fun on Wednesday.

The hall at the Dovercourt and Harwich Hub in High Street, Dovercourt was decorated with bunting, pom poms, and crochet flowers.

Members of the café joined in with singing the national anthem, played games, and enjoyed a royal-themed wordsearch and dot-to-dot.

Tracy Lawrie, communities manager at CVST, said: “The group was looking forward to the event for weeks.

“It’s an opportunity for them to dress up and have fun with their friends and be in a place where they feel comfortable.

“They are all keen to watch the coronation on the television, but without this event they would be celebrating alone.

“Everyone had such a lovely time.

“It was lovely to hear our members singing along to the music and chatting.”

The café often enjoys themed events, which in the past has included Pink Day, the jubilee.

To raise money for the royal lunch, café members donated Easter eggs and held a special Easter raffle.

Tracy added: “It’s nice to have things to look forward to.

“People who come to the Friendship and Bereavement Café might not get invited to a lot of events and don’t get out a lot in the evenings, so this type of special occasion is wonderful for them to come and enjoy.”

The Harwich Crafty Hub also celebrated the coronation with a themed day on Thursday.

For more information about the Friendship and Bereavement Café, Crafty Hub, or other activities at the Dovercourt and Harwich Hub, visit cvstendring.org.uk or call 01255 554115.