Jack Jacovou, 41, has been locked up for six and a half years after running an operation which housed cocaine and cannabis at addresses in Colchester and Kirby Cross.

Chelmsford Crown Court heard police officers found cocaine with a street value of between £180,600 and £206,400 during a raid at a property in Colchester.

£28,000 worth of cocaine and cannabis was found in a separate warrant executed at Jacovou’s home in Thorpe Road, Kirby Cross.

Drug dealer - Jack Jacovou (Image: Essex Police)

Jacovou was arrested at his home following the raid two days before Christmas in 2020.

He admitted possession with intent to supply cocaine and cannabis and being concerned in the supply of cocaine between December 16 and 24, 2020.

Judge Timothy Godfrey said: “You had a significant role in the operation of which you played a part.

“Considerable funds went through your bank account relating to the sale of drugs.”

Seized - four blocks of cocaine were found during a raid (Image: Essex Police)

Georgia Beatty, prosecuting, said 2.8kg of cannabis was found in a box in Jacovou’s bedroom and 6.4g downstairs, as well as packaging, scales and vacuum bags.

At the Colchester property, which belonged to another suspected drug dealer, four blocks of cocaine weighing 3.5kg in total was recovered.

Mrs Beatty told the court the drugs boasted a street value of between £180,600 to £206,400.

She added: “While he was in custody he received medical attention because he appeared to be withdrawing from drugs.”

Sentencing - Jacovou was jailed for six and a half years at Chelmsford Crown Court (Image: Google Maps)

Subagarey Pathmanathan, mitigating, claimed her client’s used car business had suffered “to an extreme extent” during the pandemic.

“What followed was somewhat of a downward spiral. He took drugs and he is remorseful for that.”

The court heard messages found on Jacovou’s mobile phone suggested he was in debt and being threatened by his co-conspirators.

Judge Godfrey added: “I accept you were in debt and received threats but the fact remains you were involved for your own financial benefit as well as seeking to repay your debt.”

Det Insp Frazer Low, of Essex Police's serious and organised crime unit, said: “There is no doubt that Jacovou was playing a significant part in the supply of Class A drugs across north Essex.

“The drugs that we seized during this operation were destined for our streets, where they would undoubtedly exploit people and cause harm to our communities.

“The work of the team in this investigation was exemplary, from identifying Jacovou, to building a case against that was so strong he was left with no alternative but to admit his guilt.

“We will also be pursuing a serious crime prevention order which we believe will put barriers up to a return to a criminal lifestyle when he leaves prison.

"We’ll be working very closely with the CPS in order to secure the order and some really strong conditions within it.”

