Alba Stogden, from Pontefract, visited Harwich last week as part of her epic charity walk to raise awareness of mental health and supporting Mind.

Since the age of three months, Alba was visiting her dad in psychiatric hospitals.

They did bedtimes via Facetime, supervised visits, and Christmas in family rooms on the wards of big hospitals.

Before reaching Harwich, Alba had walked 166.6 miles in just over ten days – all for the cause so close to her heart.

Struck by her amazing challenge and the reasons behind it, CVST communities manager Tracy Lawrie decided to reward Alba for her efforts.

She said: “I just thought what an amazing thing to do at such a young age.

“And it’s such an important message.

“So many people struggle with their mental health and their mental wellbeing.

“Some of the people we help at CVST are socially isolated, depressed, suffering from anxiety, and struggling to keep themselves well.

“We completely support Alba’s mission to raise awareness of mental health issues and to break down the barriers of talking about mental health.”

Tracy went to meet Alba on Wednesday at the Harwich Guildhall, where she was given a special meeting with mayor Ivan Henderson.

Tracy added: “I got the chance to meet Alba and talk to her about her walk.

“I was really inspired by her and to celebrate her achievement we gave her a colouring book, water bottle and CVST t-shirt.

“Good luck for the rest of your walk Alba.”

Samuel Pepys in Harwich treated Alba and her mum a room for the night to support the charity walk.

Ivan Henderson, Harwich Mayor, said: “It was a lovely occasion.

“As mayor of Harwich it was an honour to meet such an amazing young person raising awareness and funds for such a good cause.

“We wish her all the best for the rest of her walk and hope to see her again when she plans to return to the town this summer.”

Anyone wanting to donate to Alba’s walk can do using her JustGiving Page.