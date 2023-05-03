Tom Williams, of Clacton, was diagnosed with testicular cancer back in 2019 when he was just 22-years-old, while he was training for the Brighton Marathon.

Thankfully, however, after several rounds of chemotherapy and a procedure to have one of his testicles removed, he was given the all-clear in May 2020.

The year after defeating cancer Tom fulfilled his earlier wish of conquering the Brighton Marathon, doing so alongside brother Jack in four hours and 46 minutes.

The passionate runners are now preparing to tackle the testing 26-mile route of the newly-formed Leeds Marathon with their youngest brother Rob.

They are doing so in aid of The Robin Cancer Trust, which was founded following the death of Robin Freeman, who died from a rare form of testicular cancer aged just 24.

Tom, who is now 26-years-old, said: "We are running the Leeds Marathon to help spread awareness of the Robin Cancer Trust charity.

“We have chosen this charity mainly because they are a local charity and specialise in testicular cancer.

“Also family friend and fellow testicular cancer survivor Darren Couchman is hugely involved with the charity.

“He continues to be a great support throughout my journey and this is a way of giving back to him and the charity running the Leeds marathon with my brothers."

Rob, whose world was shaken following his brother’s diagnosis, has said he will tap into his memories of being a loved of someone with cancer to complete the race.

He added: "The challenge of an endurance run requires dedication, commitment, and a motivation.

“My motivation is to prevent other people from experiencing what we went through with Tom and raise awareness of testicular and ovarian cancer."

Jack, meanwhile, added: "It’s for a good cause and it’s good to help raise awareness for testicular cancer."

Every year 2,400 men are diagnosed with testicular cancer in the UK and it is the most common cancer in men aged 15-45 - with the highest rates in men ages 30-34.

If detected early, however, it is 96 per cent curable.

Darren Couchman, community engagement manager for the Robin Cancer Trust, said:

"We are so grateful to Tom, Jack and Rob for choosing to support us.

“The brothers have been fantastic supporters of the charity since Tom was diagnosed with testicular cancer and we are blown away by their continued passion and enthusiasm for wanting to make a difference to our life saving work.

“Tom is an inspiration to us and so many people and is a brilliant ambassador in helping to spread the life-saving testicular cancer awareness message. Good luck lads and thank you."

To donate visit justgiving.com/fundraising/oneball-williamsbros.