The non-stop event took place at the Alma Inn from Friday at 12noon to Saturday at 2pm.

The fun event raised about £750 towards this year’s Harwich Shanty Festival, which takes place from October 13 to 15.

Spokesman Debbie Jones said: “A total of 388 shanties were sung altogether with shanty crew Mains’l Haul from Maldon singing the most with 58.

“A shanty was sung by Nigel Spencer, the Deputy Lord Lieutenant of Essex, and one by two Dutchmen who had never encountered a shanty before.

“Everyone had a really good time and the atmosphere was electric.”

There were spot prizes for things like great harmonies or the shortest shanty.

For information about the next festival, go to harwichshantyfestival.co.uk.