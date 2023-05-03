A planned outage is affecting properties in the CO5 7 postcode area, which includes Peldon, Abberton, and Little Wigborough.

Power was switched off at 9am today and is due to be switched back on between 12.30pm and 1.30pm. The outage is necessary to carry out planned engineering works safely.

A statement on the UK Power Networks website says: "We're carrying out planned work in your area. For our engineers to carry it out safely they need to turn the power off.

Planned - Power cut in the CO5 7 postcode area (Image: UK Power Networks)

"We're doing this work as it's essential to provide reliable electricity supplies to your area. We're sorry for any inconvenience caused and thank you for your patience."

A further unplanned outage is affecting properties in the CO7 8 postcode area, which includes Alresford, Thorrington, Great Bentley, and Little Bentley.

The issue was reported to UK Power Networks just after 10am today, and engineers are currently on their way to investigate the issue.

Unplanned - A power cut is affecting the CO7 8 postcode area (Image: UK Power Networks)

Confirming this unplanned power cut, the UK Power Networks website says: "We became aware of a power cut at 10.01. We’re sorry for any disruption this may have caused you.

"We didn’t know in advance there would be a power cut but now that we know, our teams will do everything they can to get your power back quickly."