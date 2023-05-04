There are some animals from the Essex South, Southend & District branches, the South West branch and the Danaher Animal Home.

If you think you would be able to rehome one of them go to either the Essex South, Southend & District branch, the South West branch, or the Danaher Animal Home website for details.

You can also donate to charities to help them carry on their rescue work at the same websites.

Clyde

Clyde (Image: Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Male

Age - One-year-old

Breed - Lurcher

Colour - Tan

If you want to adopt Clyde you can view their full profile here.

Clyde is described as a very friendly dog, and because of his affectionate nature could definitely live in a house with older children.

Additionally, he really enjoys the company of other dogs so could live with another in his new home.

Clyde will need some training on the lead around other dogs when he gets over-excited.

Clementine

Clementine (Image: RSPCA)

Gender - Female

Age - Two years old

Breed - Domestic Shorthair crossbreed

Colour - Ginger and white

If you want to adopt Clementine you can view their full profile here.

Clementine is a cat who is described as having a "larger-than-life personality" and will need an owner that is able to dedicate a lot of time and love.

Additionally, she is very playful and loves nothing more than curling up on a warm lap.

The RSPCA adds: "Clementine has a heart condition which she is on medication for and is unable to go outside because of this so she will need to strictly be a house cat in a one-cat household."

Oreo and Ellie

Oreo and Ellie (Image: Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Male (Oreo) and female (Ellie)

Age - Three years old (Oreo) and five years old (Ellie)

Breed - Mini Lop (Oreo) and Holland Lop Cross (Ellie)

Colour -

If you want to adopt Oreo and Ellie you can view their full profile here.

Oreo and Ellie are described as being fairly confident around people already, but Oreo will need some time to get settled in a new environment.

Both are not fully litter trained yet, so an outdoor home is considered a good option, but with a bit of training, they could live indoors also.

They are considered suitable for first-time owners and families with young children.

Gem

Gem (Image: RSPCA)

Gender - Female

Age - Eight months old

Breed - Saluki crossbreed

Colour - White and brown

If you want to adopt Gem you can view their full profile here.

Gem is a dog who came into the care of the RSPCA with limited history and is now looking for her forever home.

She is described as being cautious and shy but given time and patience she is likely to be a joy around the home.

The ideal home for Gem would be a patient one, where she can get used to a routine and be left alone for short periods.

Children in the home should be of secondary school age and any resident dogs to be calm (pending a successful meet).