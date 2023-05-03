Charlie Webster, 35, was attempting to rob his victim of his mountain bike after feeling slighted about an innocuous comment made to him.

The duo ended up brawling on the floor of a train between Colchester and Witham after Webster, from Clacton, took a swing at the passenger in December 2020.

During the scuffle, which saw the victim bitten and punched, a Stanley knife was seen in Webster’s pocket.

All aborad - Webster and the victim boarded the train at Colchester Town Station (Image: Newsquest)

A train spotter then caught the scrap on camera as the train pulled into Kelvedon, Chelmsford Crown Court heard.

Judge David Turner KC said the ordeal was “every travelling passenger’s worst nightmare”.

But he spared Webster custody to allow him to continue his alcohol rehabilitation, suspending a two year prison sentence for two years.

Adam Budworth, prosecuting, said the men had boarded the train at 3.36pm from Colchester Town.

Caught on camera - a train spotter at Kelvedon railway station caught the ordeal on camera (Image: Google)

The man was approached by Webster, a mechanic and locksmith, near Marks Tey who asked if he had a lighter.

Webster then threatened him and wheeled the victim’s bike down the carriage.

“[The victim] stood up, blocking his path, and said ‘sit down’. The defendant then swung a punch at his left cheek,” said Mr Budworth.

“They exchanged punches with each other and Mr Webster dragged him to the floor. He bit him on the left wrist causing significant pain.”

Disturbance - the ordeal broke out on a train between Colchester and Witham (Image: Archant)

Webster then held the man in a headlock, punched him “repeatedly” and said: “I’m going to open you up and cut you.”

The court heard the victim managed to free himself between Kelvedon and Witham and sounded the emergency alarm.

Webster, of Burrs Road, Clacton, admitted attempted robbery, assault causing actual bodily harm and threatening a person with a bladed article.

Judge Turner said the attack was "animalistic", adding: “There is something dehumanising about biting someone and you did so in the middle of a train carriage.

Sentencing - Webster was spared prison at Chelmsford Crown Court (Image: Archant)

“You baited a member of the public; you were abusive, you became violent, you punched him, you engaged with him in a fight and then made vile threats.

“It is, frankly, any train passenger’s worst nightmare.”

Webster must undertake 275 hours of unpaid work, 40 rehabilitation activity requirement days, treatment within the community and a six month alcohol treatment course.

