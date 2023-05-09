Brian Illman became aware of cystic fibrosis after hearing that his boss' granddaughter suffers from the condition.

The Clacton car fan is now hoping to raise cash for Cystic Fibrosis Trust by taking to the road.

He said: “I was just talking to him one day and it got me interested in what the condition is.

“When I researched it, not a lot of people know about the condition," he said.

"People with cystic fibrosis look like everyday people. It really does need more awareness raised for it.”

To complete the journey, Brian paid £450 for a BMW Z3 that was due to be scrapped.

He has stylised the car to resemble a vehicle from the Mad Max films.

He added: “I’ve put the Cystic Fibrosis Trust pamphlet on my Facebook page with all the information on it.

“The little girl is only young, with the new medication that came out for cystic fibrosis, she put on weight within a few weeks.

“It’s so expensive to access that medication.”

Cystic fibrosis is an inherited condition that causes mucus to build up in the lungs and digestive system.

Brian is set to take on the rally on Thursday, July 20.

Find out more at facebook.com/profile.php?id=100089335897601.