Navi, who is joined on stage by MJ’s very own legendary guitarist Jennifer Batten, will be on stage at the Princes Theatre on Sunday, May 28.

Jennifer performed on all three of Jackson’s sell-out world tours and Navi was chosen by Michael himself as the star’s official body double.

Producers say Navi is regarded as the world’s number one Jackson tribute artist and that he was hired by Michael to perform at two of his birthday parties.

Jennifer was initially chosen to play on the Bad Tour, but Michael was so impressed that she joined him on the road for the next ten years, playing on his Dangerous and History world tours to more than 4.5 million fans worldwide.

She also appeared in Jackson's famous Super Bowl performance.

A spokesman said: "Now, Jennifer has teamed up with Navi for an unforgettable experience - taking fans closer than ever dreamed to an original MJ concert.

"It features all the greatest hits along with an incredible live band and dancers."

Tickets can be booked online at princestheatre.co.uk or by calling the box office on 01255 686633.