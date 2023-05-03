The simulation will involve the Big Wheel – which stands at 33metres tall - and will take place on Thursday, May 4, at 10am.

The pier said it has stringent evacuation protocols in place to safely remove visitors from all its rides should an issue arise.

This exercise will provide the Fire Service the chance to use one of its Aerial Ladder Platform (ALP) appliances at the site and to test out its own procedures and equipment.

The ALP has a working height of around 32metres but this depends on how close the appliance can get to the wheel.

It will also involve testing the capabilities of the appliance’s stabilising legs given the slope of the roadway in Pier Gap, the further away it is from the wheel will lessen the reach.

If that is the case, the fire service’s climbing team could be used to access the top of the wheel.

Pier communications manager Nigel Brown said the pier was approached to take part in the exercise.

“It is always good to work together with an emergency service in this type of mock exercise," he said.