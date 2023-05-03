The former Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy spoke to candidates at an event organised by Clacton MP Giles Watling at the Kingscliff Hotel, in Holland-on-Sea, on Friday.

"I was pleased to bring my good friend Jacob Rees-Mogg to Clacton to talk about what we need to do in order to deliver for Great Britain," he said.

"We must ensure we are stopping the boats, reducing the tax burden on taxpayers, and investing in Clacton to achieve our full potential."

He added: "Jacob spoke to Conservative candidates and gave a wonderful speech in which he said he knows Clacton well as his wife, Helena de Chair, was brought up at St Osyth Priory.

"He was delighted to be here on a sunny day to meet local people.

"He stayed for more than an hour after the event to speak to everybody."

Mr Watling and Mr Rees-Mogg signed a bottle of wine that was auctioned at the event, which was sponsored by Surya Hotels and a donor from Frinton, to raise funds for the campaign.

The Tendring Council elections take place on Thursday, May 4.