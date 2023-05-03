Land located on the corner of Brooklands and Talbot Avenue, in Jaywick, is expected to sell for £325,000 when it goes under the hammer later this month.

The site was granted planning permission for four two-bedroom houses and a three-storey block of four two-bedroom flats back in September 2021.

The proposed development, which would be situated on 6,500sq-ft plot, could boast 16 bedrooms and eight bathrooms, as well parking spaces under the properties.

Currently, the land is home to several vacant plots and two rented bungalows which could be bulldozed if any prospective buyer decides to build in the area.

Dan Casey, councillor for West Clacton and Jaywick Sands, said: “If anyone is going to be build there I am not so sure they will definitely make any money on it.

“I am not an expert but my view has always been that I will support anything that enhances Jaywick while looking after the people of Jaywick.

“But I do have concerns for the people that are in the bungalows there – I would like to think they have they been given a good enough deal.

“It is essential those tenants are looked after throughout this.”

Brad Thompson, a Jaywick resident who is standing as an Independent candidate in the upcoming election, also fears for tenants currently living in the bungalows.

He added: “I have spoken to one woman and she says her and her children are now going to be homeless - she feels totally betrayed.

“I personally feel like nobody cares about the locals of Jaywick anymore and they are not being put first.

“I understand there needs to be change and Jaywick being developed is a good thing but it is not fair when you are destroying the lives of residents who living there.

“I think it is disgusting.”

The land near Brooklands and Talbot Avenue is set to go under the hammer on May 24 and will be sold by Auction House Essex and Kent during a livestreamed auction.

The artwork supplied is for illustration purposes only and the full details of the planning approval can be found on Tendring Council’s Planning Portal.

In addition to Brad Thompson and Dan Casey, the following candidates will contest West Clacton and Jaywick Sands: Tony Mack (Ind), Anne Alexander (Con), David Booth (Con), Michael Cattrell (Lab), Danell Dreelan (Ind), Adam Hewitt (Lab).