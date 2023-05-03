Michael Ugwa, 29, died after being stabbed at Lakeside Shopping Centre on April 28 last year.

Brandon Lutchmunsing is charged with affray and murder and gave evidence at Basildon Crown Court yesterday.

The 20-year-old told the court that the altercation had occurred after Mr Ugwa, from Rainham made comments about Lutchmunsing’s girlfriend Shannon Weston.

Weston, 21, of Canewdon, is also on trial charged with three counts of assisting an offender while Muhammad Khan, 23, of no fixed address, Ilford, is accused of affray and murder.

Lutchmunsing said: “I didn’t see Ali (Khan) stab the man or make contact with him. Ali (Khan) swung his arm.

“I didn’t know he was injured, I didn’t intend for that and I wanted him to leave. He was swearing at me and I was telling him to leave.

“When I was leaving he was still making comments to me, I didn’t think he was injured. I knew Ali (Khan) had a knife at times in the past, I didn’t expect anyone to have one that day.

“He (Mr Ugwa) talked to us first and said ‘Who’s this sexy girl’, I said don’t talk to my girlfriend like that.

“I felt he was trying to get a reaction from us. Ali (Khan) got up and said ‘Don’t talk to my friend’s girlfriend like that’.”

The trial previously heard how Weston drove the men away from the scene of the incident and helping Lutchmunsing hide in the days following. The court also heard how she thought about going to police daily but didn’t do so.

Lutchmunsing, of Grafton Way, Dagenham, added: “I knew she didn’t want the attention, she gets flustered in those situations and doesn’t like it.

“He was being aggressive and he said ‘Bro come outside this is Lakeside.’ I thought he wanted to outside perhaps for a fight or something.

“I swore at him but didn’t expect him to pick up a stall. I threw a chair as I thought he was going to do it.

“It was just automatic. He started running at me fast, he was so angry and was going crazy, shouting with the chair above his head.”

All three deny the charges.

The trial continues.