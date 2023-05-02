The first-ever fireworks extravaganza at Clacton Pier to be set to music will be staged on Sunday, May 7, to celebrate King Charles’ Coronation.

The theme of the music will be Best of British and the display will get underway at 9pm in association with Year of the Pier.

Also to mark the occasion, all those with the name Charles or Camilla will be given free unlimited rides across the entire bank holiday weekend.

Exclusive speciality food and drink will be available to visitors, including Coronation chicken wraps and red, white and blue slush drinks.

There will also be free live music over all three days with Words and Music and SMC on Saturday, Lee Kamara and Double Barrel on Sunday and Tailfeathers on Monday.

Facepaint and Glitter Station will be on duty from 1pm on Saturday and Sunday and James Magic will be performing from 1 to 4pm on Monday.

Pier director Billy Ball said it will be an uplifting weekend of events and celebrations for the nation.

“Obviously there is the huge historical significance and we wanted to do our part and lay on a programme of family fun at our attraction,” he added.

“It is an extra bank holiday and we have to make the most of every one of them in the hospitality and leisure sector.

“The Coronation will bring an influx of tourists to the county, it will be a boost for the economy and people will want to have a great time with family, friends and the wider community.”

Those named Charles or Camilla can claim their free rides wristband by going to the ticket box on the ride deck with photo ID.

The pier will also be turning its lighting red, white and blue over the weekend.

ROYALISTS will be able to enjoy a wealth of events taking place to mark the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

For the majority of residents it will be the first coronation they have seen and there are a number of events being put on to mark the historic day.

The Royal British Legion in Brightlingsea will offer tea and cakes and coffees whilst live streaming the main event on the big day.

The Electric Palace cinema in Harwich will host a screening of the coronation on Saturday.

The event is being funded by Harwich Town Council and while it is free to attend, bookings are required and tickets must be booked via bit.ly/3GXO5hA.

A party will also be held in Dovercourt High Street on the day.

On Sunday, May 7, the Ramsey War Memorial Hall will host a fun day for villagers. Visitors will be able to enjoy a hog roast, have a go on a bouncy castle and enjoy live music from the Harwich Youth Theatre as well as nursery story time and games.

Visitors can also enjoy a live singer, a fire engine visit, mobile bar and refreshments and a prince and princess fancy dress competition.

There are also plenty of street parties for residents to enjoy including a big lunch and street party on Manningtree High Street, as well as a fancy dress disco event at the Greenstead local’s club, both taking place on May 7.

Celebrations will also be held in Frinton and Walton on Sunday in Connaught Avenue in Frinton and Walton High Street.

And on Monday May 8, the bunting will be out in the Welfare Park in Parkeston.