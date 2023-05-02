Martin Davidson, from Holland-on-Sea, bought a tablet in Colchester’s EE store in Trinity Square about two years ago.

However, he later discovered there was no grace period after signing the contract in the shop.

Warning - Mr Davidson was alerting people to the 'dangers' of buying in store (Image: N/A)

Mr Davidson said: “I signed with EE in-store. There was a very clever salesman who talked me into an iPad and a telephone.

“What I didn’t realise is if you walk into that EE shop or any other phone shop anywhere and sign a contract, you cannot cancel it.

“If you’re sold something you don’t want or feel the salesman is being unfair you can’t cancel it.

“I went back to the store the next day and complained, and they said there is nothing I could do.

“I contacted EE, but they weren’t interested so I’ve been paying for this tablet I’ve never wanted and run up a bill of about £1,000 in the two years I’ve had it.

“I complained to EE again and the woman on the phone said it was my fault and my responsibility for walking in the shop and signing the contract, which is fair play, but not something you’d expect someone like that to say.”

Following the issues, Mr Davidson held a private protest outside the shop, warning others of buying in-store.

Protest - Mr Davidson with his warning sign outside the EE Colchester store (Image: N/A)

He said: “The staff didn’t care and most of the time they just laughed at me.

“But I have every right to have a private protest against EE and warn people who walk into those shops you are talking to a salesman who is on commission, so they are trying to sell you stuff.

“The most obscene thing was when I spoke to EE inside the store to cancel the tablet, I spoke to an EE rep on the phone with the manager standing next to me.

“If you buy online, you have a 14-day cooling off period."

EE says position is outlined in contract

EE clarified Mr Davidson “was aware” there was no cooling-off period, as stated in his contract.

A spokesman said: “We have a copy of the agreement the customer has signed for the tablet in store.

“Above the signature, there is a paragraph, which includes “I’ve done a coverage check and understand that if I change my mind about a device I can’t return or exchange it. I also understand and accept the price of my plan will increase in March each year”.

“Therefore, the customer was made aware that there wasn’t a cooling off period when buying in-store and that his contract was subject to an annual price change.

“We make all customers aware that there is no cooling off period if they make a purchase in-store and this information is also available on our website.”

On the EE website, it explains how to cancel if customers have a contract of less than 14 days and signed up in an EE store.

A statement reads: “We don’t offer a change-of-mind policy in store but, if you’re experiencing coverage issues or our coverage doesn’t meet your expectations, you can return your purchase within the first 14 days to any of our stores.”

