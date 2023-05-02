Police responded to reports of a fight in West Street, Harwich, shortly after 12.10am on Saturday, April 29.

Officers attended to deal with the incident following which two of them reported they had been assaulted.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "A man was subsequently arrested and taken into custody.

"Michael Richmond, 35, of Harcourt Avenue, Harwich, has been charged with two counts of assaulting an emergency worker and one count of threatening to damage or destroy property.”

He appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court on Monday.

He was remanded in custody and will appear at the court next on May 19.