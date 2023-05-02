National Savings and Investment (NS&I) has announced the 2023 May winners.

Only two lucky winners get to claim the top million-pound prize with the first claimed by a winner from Nottingham with the bond number of 350FG197341.

The owner's winning bond was valued at £32,000 which was purchased in January 2019 with an overall holding of £50,000.

The second Premium Bond winner to claim £1 million is from Sefton with the bond number 371JL524811.

The winner has an overall holding of £46,525 with a winning bond worth £40,000 purchased in October 2019.

Amount of Premium Bond prizes in April

Every month only two winners take home £1 million but there are still plenty of other prizes available, with 59 people winning the second prize of £100,000 and 117 claiming £50,000.

You can check the May big winners via the Ns&I website here.

£1million - 2

£100,000 - 59

£50,000 - 117

£25,000 - 236

£10,000 - 590

£5,000 - 1,177

£1,000 - 12,573

£500 - 37,719

£100 - 1,280,509

£50 - 1,280,509

£25 - 2,376,161

How to see if you've won on Premium Bonds

You can check your account via the NS&I website.

Prize draws are conducted every month and see prizes up to £1,000,000 given away.

To find out if you have ever won a Premium Bonds prize, you will need to dig out your holder's information and head over to the prize checker.

You will need your holder’s number which you can find on your bond record, or in the app.

You can also use your NS&I number which you should be able to find on any communication about your bonds.