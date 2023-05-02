A ROBBERY saw a man beaten to the ground after he refused to hand his phone over to a gang of men, according to police.
Essex Police has launched an appeal for information after a man in his 30s was attacked in Clacton between 1am and 1.45am on April 17.
The victim had been walking along Old Road before he was approached by three men near to the Magdalen Green toilets.
The men demanded he hand his phone over and when he refused they assaulted him, causing him to fall to the floor.
The aggressors, described as white, in their mid-20s, and wearing dark clothing, with one wearing a black baseball cap, made-off towards Burcart Gardens.
The victim, meanwhile, was left with injuries to his face and stomach.
A spokesman for Essex Police said: “If you have any information, CCTV, dash cam or other footage in relation to this incident, then please get in contact with us.
“Please quote the crime reference number 42/69499/23.
“You can let us know by submitting a report on our website or by using our online Live Chat service available Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays) between 10am-9pm.”
