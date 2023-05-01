The King's Coronation flypast on May 6 will impose restrictions in the airspace in the vicinity of the North Sea, East Anglia, Essex, and London to overfly Buckingham Palace.

This means the huge display is expected to fly over parts of Essex on its way to London.

A map by the website Military Airshows reveals Colchester, Maldon, Billericay, Wickford, Brentwood and parts of Basildon will be part of the restricted airspace for the flypast between 2pm and 2.45pm.

As well as the iconic Red Arrows, the 60-minute flypast is expected to include 16 helicopters, the historic Spitfires of the RAF Battle of Britain Memorial Flight and the RAF's new P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft and joint RAF and RN crewed F-35B Lightning II jets and transport aircraft from the RAF's Air Mobility Force.

It will be the first flypast involvement of the RAF's new Envoy IV CC1 aircraft.

Street parties and celebrations will be taking place across south Essex over the coronation weekend between May 6 and May 8.

Plenty of popular venues across the county also have unique celebrations planned for the historic event.

The Bread and Cheese pub in Benfleet will be changing its name to the Charles and Camilla for the day.

Cosy Club in Chelmsford will be marking the occasion by offering a free teacup cocktail to anyone named Charles or Camilla and anyone with the surname King.