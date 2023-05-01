NEW food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Tendring’s establishments.
The Food Standards Agency’s website shows Albert Edward Hall Community Cafe in Legerton Drive, Clacton, was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on March 21.
The Naze Fish and Chips takeaway in High Street, Walton, was also given a score of four on March 21.
