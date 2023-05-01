Elections are taking place to Tendring Council, as well as some town and parish councils, on Thursday, May 4 – following thousands of postal voters who have already had their say.

After the introduction of new legislation, people going to vote in polling stations will need to show an accepted form of photo ID in order to receive their ballot paper – so people are being reminded to take their ID with them.

Tendring Council election 2023: Names of candidates revealed

National research suggests 98 per cent of electors have the necessary ID to vote, and in Tendring 286 applications were made for the new, free, Voter Authority Certificates which can be used as voter ID.

Polling stations will be open from 7am until 10pm.

Ian Davidson, the Returning Officer for upcoming elections in Tendring, encouraged people to put a reminder in their diaries to vote.

“We would always encourage people to cast their ballot to have a say in who runs local services for the next four years, so put in time to head to a polling station on 4 May,” Mr Davidson said.

“This year in particular remember to bring an accepted form of photo ID with you to enable you to vote.”

Accepted forms of photo ID are generally a UK passport or driving licence, Blue Badge, older or disabled person’s buss pass, PASS card, Defence Identity Card or a Voter Authority Certificate – but you can see the full list at www.tendringdc.gov.uk/council/elections-and-voting/voter-id.

The identity document can be expired, provided the photo is still a good likeness.

Anyone who forgets their ID – which must be from a prescribed list – can return later, provided it is before 10pm when polling stations close.

Anyone who does not have an acceptable form of ID but still wishes to vote should contact Tendring Council’s Elections team on 01255 686575.