These Essex streets are thanking their lucky stars after winning the People's Postcode Lottery in April.
Across the county, 17 postcodes were named among the winners.
For each ticket bought, a daily prize of £1,000 was awarded.
The winning postcodes were:
- SS12 9BY – Wickford
- CM12 9JW – Billericay
- SS4 3BE – Rochford
- SS7 3QP – Benfleet
- SS11 7BQ – Wickford
- SS3 8UT – Shoebury
- CM18 6PN – Harlow
- SS3 9RY – Southend
- CO12 5ET – Harwich
- CM8 1PW – Witham
- CM9 6XF – Maldon
- CM17 0JT – Harlow
- CM4 0DD – Ingatestone
- CO13 0DG – Kirby le Soken
- SS4 1NQ – Rochford
- CM77 6TL – Rayne
- SS11 7LP – Wickford
For news updates straight to your inbox, sign up to our newsletter here.
Every day 20 postcodes are randomly selected to win and people in those postcodes who purchased a Postcode Lottery ticket will then receive £1,000 per a ticket.
Playing the postcode lottery costs £10 per month, with 33 per cent of ticket money going to good causes.
For more information, visit postcodelottery.co.uk.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel