MORE than 400 visitors descended on Frinton's Railway Cottage Garden for its popular annual spring fair.
The Frinton and Walton Heritage Trust held the event at the gardens in Station Approach on Saturday.
The garden, owned by Frinton and Walton Heritage Trust, usually runs four fundraising days each year.
Spokesman David Foster said: "Over 400 visitors crowed into the delightful cottage garden and were treated to an array of stalls selling plants, homemade cakes, preserves, jewellery and toiletries.
"The weather was a wonderful bonus as the crowds enjoyed relaxing in the grounds enjoying a sit down with a pot of tea and biscuits."
John Barter, chairman of the heritage trust, expected his volunteer members to have raised around £800.
The cash will go towards works, which are expected to start soon, on the planned new heritage centre located at the former ambulance station in Pole Barn Lane.
The Railway Cottage Garden will be open on May 8 for its Volunteers Day as part of the King's Coronation Weekend.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here