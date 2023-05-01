The Frinton and Walton Heritage Trust held the event at the gardens in Station Approach on Saturday.

The garden, owned by Frinton and Walton Heritage Trust, usually runs four fundraising days each year.

Spokesman David Foster said: "Over 400 visitors crowed into the delightful cottage garden and were treated to an array of stalls selling plants, homemade cakes, preserves, jewellery and toiletries.

"The weather was a wonderful bonus as the crowds enjoyed relaxing in the grounds enjoying a sit down with a pot of tea and biscuits."

John Barter, chairman of the heritage trust, expected his volunteer members to have raised around £800.

The cash will go towards works, which are expected to start soon, on the planned new heritage centre located at the former ambulance station in Pole Barn Lane.

The Railway Cottage Garden will be open on May 8 for its Volunteers Day as part of the King's Coronation Weekend.