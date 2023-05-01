Emirates, the world’s largest international airline, has brought back its double daily service to London Stansted, following increased demand for international travel to destinations including the UAE, Thailand, Mauritius, Sri Lanka, India, Indonesia, Pakistan, Australia, and the Maldives.

From today, May 1, the second daily flight leaving Dubai at 2.15pm and arriving at London Stansted at 6.45pm has been re-established.

The returning flight will depart from Stansted at 9.10pm and arrive at Dubai the following morning at 7.10am.

Travellers can now choose between 11 daily flights to London, including six daily flights to Heathrow, three to Gatwick, and two to Stansted.

The flights will be operated by a wide-body Emirates Boeing 777 aircraft and offer a three-class configuration with seats in First, Business, and Economy class.

Emirates divisional vice president in the UK, Richard Jewsbury, said: "Since the return of our operations to Stansted in August 2022, we have witnessed growing passenger appetite for international leisure tourism and corporate travel.

"Scaling up and offering an additional flight to our third London gateway will offer our Southeast-based customers greater choice.

"We are looking forward to welcoming more people to experience and enjoy everything Emirates has to offer."

London Stansted’s managing director, Gareth Powell, said: "The return of Emirates’ second daily flight is great news for passengers and a real boost for the airport.

"This doubling of flights is a clear demonstration of the airline's confidence in Stansted and reflects the significant demand for long-haul services that exits across the region.

"With 14 flights to Dubai a week now available, passengers from the region will have access to the airline’s global network, connecting them to popular long-haul destinations such as Singapore, Thailand, Mauritius, Sri Lanka, India, Indonesia, Pakistan, Australia, and the Maldives through its Middle East hub.

"We really look forward to continuing to build our successful partnership with Emirates for what promises to be a busy summer at London Stansted.”

For more information, visit emirates.com and stanstedairport.com.