Officers carried out the warrant in Sunbeam Avenue on Friday, April 28, and found a large quantity of cannabis inside the property.

A 23-year-old man from Jaywick was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class B drugs and possession of Class A drugs, and acquiring, using, or possessing criminal property.

He has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “If you have any information about drugs supply in the Tendring community, please report it to us so we can take appropriate action.

READ MORE >> Jaywick drugs bust sees man arrested and taken into custody

“You can submit a report online at www.essex.police.uk or use the live chat button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm.

“Alternatively you can call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or by visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.”