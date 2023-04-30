In a day of solidarity, the British Medical Association (BMA) is asking its members to visit their nearest Royal College of Nursing (RCN) picket line either before or after their shift, during a break or if they are on a day off, and show support by bringing refreshments.

Strike action will run continuously until Monday, May 1, at 11.59pm and a picket line will be held outside hospitals between 10am and 2pm on Monday.

Professor Philip Banfield, BMA council chair, said: “As doctors, we see the tireless work and dedication of nurses first-hand day in, day out.

“They give their all while grappling with an understaffed and under-resourced health service.

“Fair pay should be a bare minimum.

“That’s why we continue to support their campaign and nursing colleagues who have rejected the government’s paltry sub-inflationary pay offer. ”

Earlier this month RCN members voted to reject the government's NHS pay offer.

The offer included two one-off payments for the last tax year, totalling between £1,655 and £3,789 dependent on salary band.

Doctors can support nurses at their picket line tomorrow, Monday, May 1.