A COUPLE who has been married for more than 25 years have shared their weight loss journey after losing a combined five stone six pounds between them.
Daren and Hayley McGrath, of Clacton, have tried several diets and lost large amounts of weight with meal replacements, but quickly gained the weight back with a return to normal eating.
With two adult children, the pair decided to challenge themselves post-Christmas 2022 and signed up to a six-week Slimming World programme.
READ MORE >> Clacton super slimmer who lost 7 stone shares her journey
Hayley said: “It’s fair to say, we both have struggled with weight and food.
"As full-time working parents, trying to juggle the demands of family life with demanding jobs, it was easy to fall into some bad habits – grabbing a takeaway when running late, or going out to eat rather than cooking.
“Food has also been a huge part of our social lives as we love to entertain, and socialising has always been about sitting around a table sharing food and talking til the small hours.
“Christmas dinner at our house is normally about nine courses, takes three hours, and quite often consists of around 20 members of extended family and friends. Food is seen as a sign of love and we are feeders.”
Hayley was happy to go on her own to the course but persuaded Daren to go with her and at the first meeting they felt they had found a group that totally understood their issues.
READ MORE >> Dovercourt super slimming pensioner drops seven stone and beats cancer
The couple has been going to the group in Clacton since January 9 and has lost 78 pounds between them.
A friendly rivalry built up at weighing-in time to see who could lose the most weight.
Hayley added: “We have gone from a disorganised approach to shopping and eating to planning our meals each week.
“We have gone from a disorganised approach to shopping and eating to planning our meals each week.
“This has meant that our food bill has dropped dramatically, going from at least two take aways a week and random trips to the supermarket, just for a few ‘bits’, plus grab and go lunches from the local sandwich bar to one click and collect order, saving probably around £80 a week.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here