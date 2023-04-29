Essex Police officers received reports of pellets being fired from an air gun which damaged the machine in Bath House Meadow, Princes Esplanade, Walton, on April 8.

The incident caused hundreds of pounds worth of damage and graffiti has also been painted on signs and bins in the area.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “If you have any information, CCTV, dash cam or other footage in relation to this incident, then please get in contact with us.

“You can let us know by submitting a report on our website or by using our online live chat service available Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays, between 10am and 9pm.

“Alternatively you can call us on 101 but always call 999 in an emergency.

“If you would like to make an anonymous report you can contact Crimestoppers by visiting their website or calling 0800 555 111.

“Please quote the crime reference number 42/63662/23 when reporting any incidents.”



