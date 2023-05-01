A team from Tendring and Colchester based Lamb and Co estate agents will join forces with Clacton-based Planet Mortgages to scale the National Three Peaks for Mid and North East Essex MIND.

The team of 11 will be climbing Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike and Snowdon in 48 hours, taking turns to drive and rest between mountains.

Training - Callum Lamb, managing director at Lamb and Co, is getting ready for the challenge (Image: Lamb and Co)

Julie Arthur, corporate and partnerships manager for Mid and North East Essex MIND, said: “We are delighted that colleagues from Lamb & Co Property and Planet Mortgages have got together to take on this Three Peaks challenge to raise funds to support mental health services locally

“Support from local companies and their staff are really important to us and we are very grateful to them for not only the funds they raise but also for shining a light on mental health awareness.”

The challenge will see a total walking distance of 23 miles with a total ascent of 10,052ft and a total driving distance of 462 miles.

Scott Price, sales director at Lamb and Co, added: “We have already exceeded our donation target of £500 and are so grateful for the support we have had.

“It’s a really important cause for us and we have worked closely with Mind to support the wellbeing of our staff and their families.”

Mid and North East Essex Mind believes no-one should have to face a mental health problem alone.

Whether you’re stressed, depressed or in crisis, they are there to listen, give you support and advice and to push for a better deal and respect for everyone experiencing a mental health problem.

They work with children from the age of 5 and adults of all ages in the community.

The team will take on the challenge on Friday, May 5.

More than £650 has been raised so far, for more information and to donate visit justgiving.com/page/planetlamb.