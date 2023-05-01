The National Animal Welfare Trust (NAWT) in Little Clacton is hosting the show in Plough Corner Playing Fields which aims to raise funds to provide care needed for its homeless dogs and cats.

The event is set to be a great day out for the family with a fun dog show, tombola stalls, shopping, raffles, entertainment, refreshments and more.

A spokeswoman for NAWT said: “The fun dog show will be one of the highlights of the day, featuring a range of fun categories with some amazing prizes to be won.

“We are also excited to be joined once again by Tendring Agility Group, who will be offering fun entertainment in the form of have-a-go agility.

“Admission is free, and all proceeds raised will go towards supporting the animals in our care.”

The charity’s rehoming centre is currently appealing for donations of unopened bottles, good quality raffle prizes, vouchers, gift hampers and pet treats ahead of the event.

Additionally, enthusiastic volunteers are being sought to help on the day.

The event will take place on Sunday, May 14, from 11am to 4pm, donations can be delivered to the charity’s centre in The Street, Little Clacton.

Additionally, interested volunteers can call 1255 860 062 or email clacton@nawt.org.uk to get involved.