The six to 12-month-old puppies, along with their handlers, successfully navigated the busy airport, from check-in to security and boarding.

Oake the guide dog at Stansted Airport (Image: Stansted Airport)

The visit - which coincided with International Guide Dog Day on April 26 - was organised by volunteer puppy raisers from Guide Dogs UK, the Thomas Pocklington Trust and the airport's accessibility team.

Stansted's accessibility manager Stephanie Putt said: "It was a pleasure to welcome Oake, Dove, Whitney, Bill, Hero, Rye and Quincey and arrange their very special visit to the airport.

"Our partnership with Guide Dogs UK will hopefully allow us to provide even better services and facilities to passengers with reduced mobility and hidden disabilities."