Residents at Corner Lodge Care Home in Jaywick have welcomed many different animals to view and pet including many of the exotic kind over the years.

However, this is the first time the home has seen a baby lamb named Lilly walk through its doors, courtesy of London pet supplier Performing Pets.

Charice Dawson, activities co-ordinator at Corner Lodge, said: “The residents were absolutely delighted and their faces just lit up when they held Lilly.

“She was beautifully soft to the touch and really interacted with everyone, Staff were also smitten with her and wanted to take her home.”

Lilly joined residents at Corner Lodge for a cuddle as they got to hold her in their arms and give her a stroke.

The baby lamb even had a little wander around on her own going up to each resident gleefully and greeting them.

A spokesman for Performing Pets added: “Lilly loves living at home and has been bottle-fed since birth.

“She is like a little puppy and follows us around everywhere.”

Performing Pets is a family-run company with more than 20 years of experience in supplying pets and animals to leading industry professionals and gaining big credits in film, theatre, therapy, education and special events.

The supplier’s staff have grown on the farm gaining knowledge and expertise with hands of farm life and all aspects of the animal care business.

The spokesman added: “Our farm has passed through generations and progressed through time to now become one of the most successful animal providers in the UK.

“Our animals are monitored and nurtured from a young age, and treated with nothing but pure love and respect, to ensure that when they perform they thoroughly embrace the interaction and attention, with the utmost trust and faith in us, their handlers.”

For more information on the fun events Corner Lodge has in store for its residents visit cornerlodgecareclacton.co.uk/.