

Blur is set to perform at the 400 capacity venue Colchester Arts Centre, in Church Street, on May 19.



The show’s pre-sale on Wednesday sold-out within seconds before fans suffered a similar struggle to bag tickets during the general sale.



But with there still being a high demand for tickets, one has now gone on sale on Viagogo for an eye-watering sum of £885, more than £850 above the original price.

Pricey – the screenshot, taken from the Via Go Go website, shows how expensive the ticket is (Image: Via Go Go)

One disappointed fan said: “As a Colchester resident who has lived here all my life, we’ve tried to get tickets.



“The bottom line is the residents in Colchester and within a 20 to 30 mile radius will be very disappointed to see this.”



A spokesperson for Blur said: "The warm up show venues, including Colchester Arts Centre, are all tiny and we had a huge interest from fans in these tickets.



"The strategy was to ensure the majority went to Blur fans in the first instance, on a first come first served basis to fans who had signed up at blur.co.uk ahead of and in the day following the announcement of the shows.



"There were a handful of tickets available through the general onside this morning and I believe they sold out in seconds."