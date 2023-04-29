Harwich RNLI volunteers will undertake the Saunter to Banksy which will see crews walk to the Banksy mural.

Starting out from the boathouse in The Quay, volunteers have invited residents to join them for a leisurely stroll.

The RNLI is also set to launch its Mayday Mile challenge.

A spokesman for the RNLI said: “You can answer our lifesavers’ call for help by doing a mile a day in May.

“Walk it run it, skate it or even do it in yellow wellies.

“You choose the time and place – on the beach, in the park, in the kitchen or your local swimming pool.

“It takes just 20 minutes to walk a mile on average.”

The RNLI is looking for ways to help residents stay active whilst fundraising for vital equipment.

As summer approaches more people are likely to be on beaches meaning more call outs are inevitable.

The RNLI spokesman added: “No matter how or where you do your Mayday Miles, your efforts will make a lifesaving difference.

“Because of you, we’ll be ready when desperate calls for help come this summer.”

The Saunter to Banksy will take place on Monday, May 1, at 10am, for more information on the Mayday Mile Challenge visit bit.ly/3HnO5HX.